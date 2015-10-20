Navas: Manchester City can win anywhere

Jesus Navas believes Manchester City have what it takes to beat any opponent as they prepare for Wednesday's Champions League match against Sevilla, even if he has conceded that his former club could cause them trouble.

Premier League leaders City were beaten by Juventus on matchday one, but bounced back with an away win over Borussia Monchengladbach and Navas - who swapped Seville for Manchester in 2013 - feels that result in Germany is proof that they can win anywhere.

"It's going to be a difficult game against Sevilla. They are a solid defensive unit and we'll need to be at our best to win this game," the Spain winger said at Tuesday's pre-match news conference.

"The return match will be even harder because the Sevilla supporters are renowned for their passion and will look to make it difficult for us, but we feel we can win anywhere and proved that by beating Borussia Monchengladbach."

City take on rivals Manchester United in the league at the weekend, yet Navas has stressed they are only thinking about Sevilla at this stage.

He added: "We can only take one game at a time so it's Sevilla first, then we'll focus on Manchester United at the weekend then Crystal Palace in the Capital One Cup.

"Our aim is to be successful in every competition we're in this season so we need to keep doing what we're doing, stay strong and focused and play our normal game."

City and Sevilla sit joint second in Group D with three points each, trailing leaders Juventus by three points.