Navas most complete goalkeeper, says Conejo

Costa Rica international Navas, 27, is reportedly on the brink of joining Real from fellow La Liga club Levante following his exploits at the FIFA World Cup.

Navas was one of the star performers in Brazil, keeping three clean sheets - only Jasper Cillessen, Sergio Romero and Manuel Neuer managed more - as Costa Rica defied all odds to reach the quarter-finals for the first time in their history.

Former Costa Rica international keeper Conejo, who earned 29 international caps and appeared at the 1990 World Cup, think Navas had all the right attributes to succeed in Madrid.

"He is the most complete goalkeeper in every sense of the modern goalkeeper," Conejo is quoted as telling AS.

"He has exquisite technique with both legs."

Conejo also believes the former Albacete man will have no trouble coping with the added expectation and attention that comes with being a Real player.

"There is more pressure than received in Levante as [they are] a small team," he said. "But inside the soccer field when you have the maturity with which he has, that does not matter."