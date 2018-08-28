Ndiaye loaned back to Galatasaray from Stoke City
Galatasaray have brought Badou Ndiaye back to the club on loan, just eight months after selling him to Stoke City for a reported €16million.
Badou Ndiaye has returned to Galatasaray from Stoke City on loan for the rest of the season.
The Super Lig giants will pay €750,000 to bring the Senegal international back to Istanbul for the remainder of 2018-19.
Ndiaye joined Stoke from Gala in January for a reported fee of €16million and made 13 Premier League appearances, scoring two goals.
He played once in the Championship this term, in the season-opening 3-1 loss to Leeds United on August 5.
Good to see him back! August 28, 2018
