Ndiaye loaned back to Galatasaray from Stoke City

Badou Ndiaye has returned to Galatasaray from Stoke City on loan for the rest of the season.

The Super Lig giants will pay €750,000 to bring the Senegal international back to Istanbul for the remainder of 2018-19.

Ndiaye joined Stoke from Gala in January for a reported fee of €16million and made 13 Premier League appearances, scoring two goals.

He played once in the Championship this term, in the season-opening 3-1 loss to Leeds United on August 5.