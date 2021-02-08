Nedbank Cup recap: Pirates join Sundowns in last 16, Chiefs suffer shock exit
Orlando Pirates and Mamelodi Sundowns advance to the Nedbank Cup last 16, while Kaizer Chiefs suffered a shock exit in the last 32 at the hands of Richards Bay FC.
Mamelodi Sundowns 3-2 Stellenbosch FC
Defending Nedbank Cup champions Mamelodi Sundowns booked their spot in the last-16 with a 3-2 win over Stellenbosch FC at Loftus Versfeld Stadium in Tshwane on Wednesday, with Peter Shalulile's 117th minute strike proving to be the winning goal of the match.
Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila 1-0 SuperSport United
Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila (TTM) managed to secure narrow 1-0 win over SuperSport United at the Thohoyandou Stadium in Limpopo on Thursday evening through a goal from Thabo Mnyamane.
The victory saw Vhadau Vha Damani advance to the last 16 of the Nedbank Cup, while Matsatsantsa side bowed out of the competition.
Maritzburg United 2-1 Sekhukhune United
A second half goals from Tebogo Tlolane and Sibusiso Hlubi saw Maritzburg United claim a 2-1 victory over Sekhukhune United at the Harry Gwala Stadium on Friday as Sibusiso Mbonani's 90th minute strike proved to be a consolation goal.
Orlando Pirates 1-0 Uthongathi FC
Orlando Pirates booked their spot in the next round of the competition with a 1-0 win over Uthongathi FC at Orlando Stadium on Saturday.
Gabadinho Mhango's second-half strike proved the difference for the two-time champions as they advance into the next round at the expense of their GladAfrica Championship opponents.
Cape Town City 4-0 Bloemfontein Celtic
Tashreeq Morris bagged a hat-trick and a goal from Thabo Nodada guided Cape Town City to a comfortable 4-0 win over Bloemfontein Celtic at the Cape Town Stadium on Saturday evening.
AmaZulu 1(5)-1(4)
AmaZulu FC defeated Lamontvile Golden Arrows 5-4 on penalties following a 1-1 draw in the Nedbank Cup last 32 match at the Sugar Ray Xulu Stadium on Saturday evening.
Jomo Cosmos 1-2 Black Leopards
A late strike from Ovidy Karuru saw Black Leopards secure a hard fought 2-1 victory over GladAfrica Championship side Jomo Cosmos at Profert Olen Park on Sunday afternoon.
Kaizer Chiefs 1-2 Richards Bay
Richards Bay FC stunned Kaizer Chiefs in their opening Nedbank Cup clash at the FNB Stadium after snatching a 2-1 win on Sunday through a stoppage time winner by Siyabonga Vilane.
