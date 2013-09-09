Nedved dismisses Conte 'unsettled' rumours

Conte, who has guided Juventus to two Serie A titles, was reportedly unhappy at the recent sales of Emanuele Giaccherini and Alessandro Matri to Sunderland and Milan respectively.

However, Nedved has stated there is "not a problem" and believes that Conte will stay at the club.

"I think there is great harmony between Antonio and the club," Nedved told Sky Sport Italia.

"And there is no fear that we will lose him because you cannot start a championship and prepare for the Champions League with the idea that the coach will be leaving."

Juventus were eliminated by eventual champions Bayern Munich at the quarter-final stage of the UEFA Champions League last season.

Nedved is confident that the club can compete well in all competitions this season, before discussing Conte's future at the end of the campaign.

"We remain focused on the work that will need to be done this season then, at the end of term, it is only normal that everyone sits around a table and talks," he continued.

"That is what happened this season and we'll do that again. We’ll make our evaluations and the coach will make his.

"There is no fear, just peace. We are aware that we are a really strong side and we can do well on all fronts."

The duo played alongside one another for Juventus between 2001 and 2004, with Conte appointed as manager in 2011.