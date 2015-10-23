Nedved 'honoured' with Juventus vice-presidency

A delighted Pavel Nedved spoke of the great honour he felt after being named as Juventus vice-president.

The former Czech Republic international represented Juve with distinction as a player, winning two Serie A titles and helping the club to the 2003 Champions League final in his eight years in Turin.

Since his retirement, Nedved has been employed in an ambassadorial role, but it was confirmed on Friday he would step up to a new role.

"I have to start by thanking the president [Andrea Agnelli] and the whole management team for renewing their trust in me and allowing me to continue this experience in one of the biggest clubs in the world," the 43-year-old said.

"It is truly a great honour for me.

"I feel a lot of responsibility because of this new role so again thanks you to the whole Juventus world.

"I wouldn't say that this position changes much really, because the work that I prefer doing is the one in close relation to the sport side.

"I am here to help in any side I can working in close relation to the director general Giuseppe Marotta and the sporting director Fabio Paratici.

"I plan to be in contact every day with both the manager and the players and I think this is the area in which I can be the most useful."