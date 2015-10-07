Nedved: Morata's future is at Juventus

Juventus director Pavel Nedved has stressed that Alvaro Morata's future lies with the Serie A champions rather than back at Real Madrid.

The Spain international joined Juventus in 2014, but Madrid have an option to re-sign the striker for a set fee at the end of this season.

Nevertheless, Nedved is confident the 22-year-old will not return to the Spanish capital any time soon.

"Morata is our player," Nedved told Tuttosport. "I can only see his future at Juventus.

"He is a great player and I believe that he is still only at 60 per cent of his full potential.

"Morata represents the future of Juventus."

The striker has a contract with the Turin giants until June 2019.

Meanwhile, Nedved was adamant that Juventus did not make a mistake by allowing Kingsley Coman to leave the club for Bayern Munich, irrespective of his fine run of form this campaign.

The Czech added: "That was not an error from us. We only want players who want to play for Juventus and Coman had expressed his desire to leave. We decided to grant him his wish, even if we knew he is a very strong young player.

"We only need players who are proud to wear the Juventus jersey."