Negredo: Messi could make Premier League move

At the age of just 26, Messi has been crowned the best player in the world four years in a row and holds a plethora of records for Barca.

The Argentina star is the Liga champions' record goalscorer with 327 strikes in just 394 outings, netting an incredible 147 times in the past two-and-a-half years.

Having already secured six Liga titles, two Copa del Reys medals and a hat-trick of UEFA Champions Leagues, Messi has no reason to leave Camp Nou.

However, with a recent influx of La Liga players into the Premier League - few more so than City, who have brought in six players from Spain in the past four years - Negredo believes Messi could follow that trend if he desires a new challenge.

He told The Mirror: "I could see someone like Messi coming to England and following players like David Silva, Juan Mata, Santi Cazorla, David de Gea and myself.

"He could play well in any league in the world.

"Maybe in two or five years he will get bored with La Liga, want a change and come over here."

Negredo has scored nine goals in 16 appearances for City since signing from Sevilla over the close-season and believes a move to England's top-flight has brought even more out of his game.

"The Premier League is the best place to be for the world's top stars," he added.

"Having been here for a few months it is better than I thought it would be. Your expectations go up here."