Negredo quashes Valencia exit rumours

Valencia striker Alvaro Negredo attempted to dismiss rumours of a possible departure, insisting he has no plans to leave the La Liga club.

Negredo only joined Valencia on a permanent deal worth €30million from Manchester City on July 1 after spending the 2014-15 season on loan at the Mestalla, but the Spain international has reportedly been offered up for sale.

Talk of a swift exit comes after the 29-year-old was an unused substitute in Valencia's 1-0 friendly win over PSV Eindhoven last week.

However, Negredo told reporters on Thursday: "From the first day after last season ended, my mind has been focused on Valencia.

"I feel just like another player. I want to work and continue developing. My plan is to stay.

"I'm here to show my face in public and put an end to everything that's being said, most of which isn't true... that I've been missing... whether I'm being professional... I've been training with a fever for two days and it's no laughing matter. I'm here to show my face publicly and to say that I'm happy and at ease at Valencia."

Negredo only scored five goals in 29 league appearances during his loan stint last term, and Valencia have since recruited Rodrigo Moreno from Benfica to partner Paco Alcacer up front.

"My plan is to stay and nobody has said I'm not in their plans. I'm here to keep working and nothing more," Negredo added.

"At the end of the day the club decides and they choose who they want and who they don't. But nobody has said to me they don't want me.

"I'm really happy and relaxed and I want to give Valencia the best of myself. They've just exercised the purchase option and it would be strange, but in football anything can happen."