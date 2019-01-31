Nehuen Perez to join Atletico Madrid first team squad

Atletico Madrid have confirmed Nehuen Perez is to link up with the LaLiga side's first team squad.

The Argentinian centre-back moved to Atletico from Argentinos Juniors last July, signing a six-year deal, but rejoined the club on loan.

Atletico, however, are preparing to bring Perez into their first team after the ongoing South American Under-20 Championship.

Diego Simeone's side have struggled with defensive injuries all season, with captain Diego Godin sidelined by a thigh problem.

Godin has also been linked with a move to Serie A side Inter at the end of the season, when his Atletico contract is set to expire.

Atletico signed Alvaro Morata on an 18-month loan from Chelsea earlier this month despite protests against the deal from the club's fans, who called for youngsters to be given a chance instead.