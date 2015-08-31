Neil looking to add fresh faces

Norwich City boss Alex Neil has insisted he is happy with his squad but will look to bring in more new faces before Tuesday’s deadline.

Neil, who saw his side beaten 3-0 at Southampton on Sunday, said: "I think everybody wants to try and strengthen the squad.

"We're no different. We'll try and do stuff but if we can't get people in then the squad is the squad.

"We've shown it in the other three games prior today that we're more than capable of doing well at this level.

"If we could strengthen the squad it would give us a better opportunity of doing well over the course of the rest of the season."