Neil remains defiant on Bournemouth target Grabban

Norwich City manager Alex Neil says Lewis Grabban will not be allowed to leave Carrow Road on the cheap, amid interest from former club Bournemouth.

Grabban's debut campaign at Norwich returned 12 goals as the Carrow Road club earned promotion via the Championship play-offs last season, but he has not been a regular in the Premier League so far this term.

Since starting Norwich's opening day defeat to Crystal Palace, Grabban has seemingly become a peripheral figure in Neil's plans, but that will not pave the way for a swift exit from Norfolk.

"I don't have any issue with any players. He might have an issue but I will quickly fix it," Neil told The Pink'Un.

"Regardless of what happens or what rumours are flying about or what others might say or do that will have absolutely no bearing on what happens with Lewis Grabban or any player at this club.

"We have rejected three bids from Bournemouth so far and the bids that we have are nowhere near the valuation of the player. Until they get to an acceptable level, Lewis Grabban will remain a Norwich City player.

"That is where we stand. Anything that happens behind closed doors will stay behind closed doors and that will always remain the case while I am manager.

"As far as I am concerned the bottom line is he is a Norwich player. Every player has got their price but it has to be our valuation, not what they think."