Nelsen set to seal Spurs switch
By Nick Moore
The agent of former Blackburn Rovers defender Ryan Nelsen has confirmed that the New Zealand international has been released by the Ewood Park outfit.
The move now paves the way for a surprise switch to Premier League high-flyers Tottenham Hotspur.
Spurs emerged as late contenders for the 34-year-old after Sebastien Bassong joined Wolverhampton Wanderers on loan.
No deal had been confirmed prior to Tuesday night's 23:00 GMT deadline, but having been released by Blackburn, the transfer window no longer applies to the versatile defender.
And his representative, Lyle Yorks, is confident that a deal can be reached between the two parties in the coming days.
"We settled with Blackburn and have reached agreement with Spurs," Washington-based Yorks told the Washington Post.
"We're just awaiting clearance. It's for six months, with a one-year option. It all unfolded quickly."
