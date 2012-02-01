Nelsen set to seal Spurs switch

The move now paves the way for a surprise switch to Premier League high-flyers Tottenham Hotspur.

Spurs emerged as late contenders for the 34-year-old after Sebastien Bassong joined Wolverhampton Wanderers on loan.

No deal had been confirmed prior to Tuesday night's 23:00 GMT deadline, but having been released by Blackburn, the transfer window no longer applies to the versatile defender.

And his representative, Lyle Yorks, is confident that a deal can be reached between the two parties in the coming days.

"We settled with Blackburn and have reached agreement with Spurs," Washington-based Yorks told the Washington Post.

"We're just awaiting clearance. It's for six months, with a one-year option. It all unfolded quickly."



ByBen McAleer