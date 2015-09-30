Nesta: Mihajlovic will guide AC Milan back to the top

Alessandro Nesta is confident AC Milan will soon return to the top under the guidance of Sinisa Mihajlovic.

The San Siro side have been struggling for consistency so far this season and currently sit 11th in the Serie A table with nine points from six games.

Nevertheless Nesta, who won two league titles and two Champions Leagues during his 10 years at the club, has little doubt they will come good once they gain greater consistency.

"Sinisa knew how to play football and Milan are a great opportunity for him," Nesta was quoted as saying on the official Milan website.

"Milan have changed a lot this year and they need to sort themselves out a little during the match and find some consistency.

"But I think the foundations are good and so are the players. They will be back at the top soon."

Nesta wore the Milan jersey between 2002 and 2012 and he has nothing but fond memories of his time with the Rossoneri.

"I have so many wonderful memories of my time at Milan. It was a long time and a very successful period," he said.