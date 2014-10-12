Netherlands dealt Krul, Wijnaldum injury blows

The Royal Dutch Football Association (KNVB) released a statement on Sunday confirming the duo had been withdrawn from Guus Hiddink's 25-man squad that had been selected for European 2016 qualifiers versus Kazakhstan and Iceland.

Neither played any part in their country's 3-1 win over the Kazakhs on Friday with reports indicating Newcastle United goalkeeper Krul has suffered an elbow injury, while Wijnaldum has hurt his knee.

Hiddink has selected Feyenoord's Kenneth Vermeer to cover Krul's absence and Erik Pieters of Stoke City joins the squad in place of Wijnaldum.

Netherlands sit third in Group A of qualifying for Euro 2016 with three points from two matches, three adrift of leaders Czech Republic and second-placed Iceland.

Iceland thumped Latvia 3-0 in Riga on Friday to maintain their perfect start to qualifying for the upcoming European finals in France.