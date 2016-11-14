Netherlands faced the best Luxembourg ever - Blind

Netherlands coach Danny Blind insisted Luxembourg are playing at the best level in their history in the wake of his side's hard-fought 3-1 World Cup qualifying win on Sunday.

Blind's men went a goal up when Arjen Robben found the net nine minutes before half-time, but Maxime Chanot levelled the scoring from the penalty spot.

Memphis Depay eventually delivered the win for Netherlands with two goals after the break, but they were nonetheless heavily criticised for an underwhelming performance.

Blind, however, feels Netherlands did well to get the job done and highlighted Luxembourg's development over the years.

"We faced the best Luxembourg ever," Blind told NOS.

"Sweden only beat them 1-0, they drew with Belarus and Bulgaria only won 4-3. We have to remain realistic. Luxembourg have a decent generation with players who ply their trade in Belgium and Germany.

"They might not be one of the teams that will qualify for the World Cup, but they are developing. That is why it was important not to slip up. Luxembourg are no longer a team you beat by seven or eight goals.

"We won the game and achieved our goal. Of course, there is room for improvement, but the win matters most. Let's not forget that we were possibly without 10 players or so due to injury."