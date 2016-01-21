Neuer hints at Bayern Munich exit

Bayern Munich goalkeeper Manuel Neuer has suggested he could leave the club at some point in the future.

The Germany international joined Bayern from Schalke in July 2011 and has since developed into the Bundesliga champions' undisputed number one.

However, Neuer has hinted that he could end his career elsewhere.

"I am feeling well at Bayern Munich, but I cannot rule out that I will one day get the idea that I want something else," the 29-year-old told Der Westen.

"But I still have a contract until 2019 and it is only January 2016 now..."

Neuer has won three Bundesliga titles since joining Bayern and he is determined to make it four in a row this campaign.

"We are not getting any presents. No team is giving anything away against us," he added.

"It will not get easier for Bayern from here on. We cannot just expect everything to go automatically.

"Not a single team in Bundesliga history has ever won four league titles in a row. That is our main goal now and it will not be easy to achieve that.

"It will already be a successful season for me if we win the Bundesliga title."

Bayern hold an eight-point lead over second-placed Borussia Dortmund halfway through the season.