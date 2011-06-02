Neuer prepared to pacify angry Bayern fans

The 25-year-old Germany international, who has agreed to join Bayern on a five-year contract, had been attached to Schalke from the age of five and some Bavarian fans urged club bosses not to sign a player who was the face of their rivals.

Asked how he planned to address the concerns of the Bayern supporters who had held up "No Neuer" signs at Bundesliga matches, he said: "Until now I have no concrete strategy.

"But we have talked about this with Bayern officials and think we need to go to the fans and maybe have an open discussion about these issues," Neuer told reporters in Vienna ahead of Friday's Euro 2012 qualifier against Austria.

"This transfer dragged on for a while but I am happy to have reached this point and to be able to say that I will play for Bayern from this summer."

Bayern, who believe Neuer will be a worthy successor to Oliver Kahn, said on Wednesday they were waiting for the player to pass a medical next week before completing formalities.

"I did not want to go abroad. The Bundesliga is a lucrative league and in Germany the best club is Bayern and I wanted to play for the best club in Germany," Neuer said.

Germany coach Joachim Low said the transfer, reported to have cost bayern about 18 million euros, was a good move for a goalkeeper like Neuer.

"I think this is a logical step because Bayern are always expected to play in the Champions League and to have a say in that competition," he told reporters.

"They play for titles every season and, for any player, playing there means he will develop," added Low, who was sitting next to his keeper at a news conference.

"He has shown what he can do and I think he will be challenged there. I also like Bayern's good policy to have German national team players on their squad."