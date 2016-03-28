Neuer withdraws from Germany squad

Germany goalkeeper Manuel Neuer has withdrawn from the squad for their friendly clash with Italy in Munich through illness.

The Bayern Munich shot-stopper, who featured in Saturday's 3-2 defeat to England in Berlin, will sit out Tuesday's fixture with a stomach complaint.

Joachim Low has Barcelona keeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen in reserve, while Kevin Trapp and Bernd Leno will be pushing to make their international debuts.

. has left the squad due to a stomach illness. We wish you the speediest of recoveries, Manu! March 28, 2016

The German squad's official Twitter accound posted: "@Manuel_Neuer has has left the squad due to a stomach illness. We wish the speediest of recoveries, Manu! #DieMannschaft."

Neuer has 64 caps for the national team and will hope to have recovered in time for Bayern's Bundesliga clash with Eintracht Frankfurt on Saturday, with the Bavarians five points clear of closest rivals Borussia Dortmund at the summit.