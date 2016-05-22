Neustadter named in Russia's Euro 2016 squad

Two-time Germany international Roman Neustadter has been named in Russia's final 23-man squad for next month's Euro 2016.

Neustadter, who was born in the Soviet Union in what is now Ukraine, is eligible to play for Russia after only representing Germany in international friendlies.

However, the 28-year-old Schalke defender is still awaiting his Russian passport, but coach Leonid Slutsky and Co. are confident it will come in time for the Euros, which gets underway in France on June 10.

Brazil-born goalkeeper Guilherme was also included in the squad, having received his Russian citizenship in 2016.

Slutsky, fresh from guiding CSKA Moscow to the Russian Premier League title on Saturday, picked eight of his own players, while Neustadter is the only footballer in the squad to play outside of Russia.

Russia begin their tournament against England on June 11, before facing fellow Group B opponents Slovakia on June 15 and Wales on June 20.

Russia squad in full:

Goalkeepers: Igor Akinfeev (CSKA Moscow), Guilherme (Lokomotiv Moscow), Yuri Lodygin (Zenit)

Defenders: Alexei Berezutski (CSKA Moscow), Vasily Berezutski (CSKA Moscow), Sergei Ignashevich (CSKA Moscow), Dmitri Kombarov (Spartak Moscow), Roman Neustadter (Schalke), Igor Smolnikov (Zenit), Roman Shishkin (Lokomotiv Moscow), Georgy Shchennikov (CSKA Moscow)

Midfielders: Igor Denisov (Dinamo Moscow), Alan Dzagoev (CSKA Moscow), Denis Glushakov (Spartak Moscow), Alexander Golovin (CSKA Moscow), Oleg Ivanov (Terek Grozny), Pavel Mamaev (Krasnodar), Alexander Samedov (Lokomotiv Moscow), Oleg Shatov (Zenit), Roman Shirokov (CSKA Moscow)

Forwards: Artem Dzyuba (Zenit), Alexander Kokorin (Zenit), Fedor Smolov (Krasnodar)