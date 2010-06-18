Neutral fans warm to crowd-pleasers Mexico

Spurred on by the vast majority at the Peter Mokaba Stadium, Javier Aguirre's troops beat France for the first time in seven attempts and,,if they did not have people talking about them before, they will now after a swashbuckling display.

Uruguay are next up on June 22 and, with Argentina likely to lie in wait for the Group A runners-up, Aguirre's team will be looking to win to ensure they avoid Lionel Messi and co.

Uruguay will win the group if the game is drawn.

"I hope against Uruguay we can impose our style. If we draw then of course they will benefit," former Mexico international Aguirre told a news conference after the 2-0 defeat of the 1998 World Cup winners.

Mexico and Uruguay both have four points but the South Americans have a superior goal difference following their 3-0 victory over South Africa on Wednesday.

France or the hosts could pip the loser of the Group A table-toppers clash to a place in the first knockout round. A draw will mean both Uruguay and Mexico qualify.

Aguirre's team bossed a lacklustre France on Thursday.

"When I leave this team whoever comes after me will have his own style, that's the beautiful thing about football. But I think the credit goes to my players. They kept their cool and style and simply shot forward," Aguirre said.

Bomb forward is what Mexico do best through a combination of swift passes and pace all over the park.

"We really needed to play well today after the bad second half against South Africa," a relieved Aguirre said.

It is a shame Mexico had to travel back to their base on the outskirts of Johannesburg after the match and not witness the roads leading out of Polokwane turning green well with some South Africans adopting Mexico as their new favourite team.

However there is work to do yet said Mexico's first goal scorer Javier Hernandez, nicknamed 'El chicarito' (a small green vegetable).

"We've been lucky to finalise our moves and score goals. Let's enjoy today but tomorrow we have to think about Uruguay," the marksman said.

