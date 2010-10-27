Neville: Hernandez can become legendary

The 22-year-old scored both goals in Sunday's 2-1 Premier League victory at Stoke City, the first with a spontaneous back header and second courtesy of a 'fox in the box' close range finish late on.

Hernandez then followed it with a stoppage-time winner against Wolves in the League Cup on Tuesday night, as the Red Devils twice threw away the lead against Mick McCarthy's side at Old Trafford before triumphing 3-2.

Speaking to Press Association Sport, Neville revealed that he is confident 'Chicharito' will score "lots and lots" of goals for Sir Alex Ferguson's side.

"He's a good person. He works very hard, incredibly hard," Neville said. "He's got all the attributes. He'll score lots and lots of goals for Manchester United.

"When Tuncay scored that goal I thought: 'Here we go again, we're going to draw another game'. It would have been, not a disaster, but a real body blow for us.

"I think in the first half we could have had two or three goals and been further in front. But when Chichi scored that second everyone was massively relieved. It's a great three points for us and can hopefully kick-start our away season."

Hernandez was a surprise pre-World Cup signing from Mexico’s Club Deportivo Guadalajara for a fee believed to be in the region of £7 million.

Manchester United supporters were sceptical of the tiny Mexican striker's arrival at first. However, after his speed and sharpness in front of goal effectively knocked France out of the World Cup, big things were already being expected from the youngster.

His five goals and match-winning displays in United colours so far this season have already done more than enough to convince Neville and the United faithful that Ferguson and his dedicated team of scouts may have struck gold again.

By Tyler Stellman