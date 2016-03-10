Neville hits out at media following 'absurd' comments

Valencia coach Gary Neville bemoaned the fact that the Spanish media always seem to find "something to pick on" when his team loses.

Neville was forced to front more questions about the confusion surrounding Alvaro Negredo during Sunday's 3-1 loss at home to Atletico Madrid in La Liga, following suggestions he bowed to fan pressure at Mestalla.

Negredo had been readied to come on in the second half until he was told to return to the bench, before eventually being introduced, with Neville later blaming Aderlan Santos' red card for the events on the sidelines.

And as Valencia prepare for Thursday's Europa League last-16 tie at Athletic Bilbao, Neville told reporters: "I have nothing to add about the substitution on Sunday.

"I had not seen they had sent off [Aderlan] Santos, I was talking with Alvaro to send him on and I changed my mind when the sending off happened.

"There was a moment of confusion. We were thinking for some minutes. I have the right to do that.

"When we lose it always seems there is something to pick on, we had played well for 70 minutes. This is something absurd which had no effect at all on the result."

Neville also said Valencia are not seeking revenge after last month's 3-0 loss to Bilbao in the league.