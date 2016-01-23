Neville hits out at 'untrue' media reports

Valencia coach Gary Neville has hit out at "untrue" claims he had criticised his players in the dressing room after a game.

The Manchester United legend quoted a story from a Spanish media outlet which stated he had claimed some players were "not fit" to wear the Valencia shirt.

An upset Neville moved to quash the story in a press conference, stating he understood speculation and rumour surrounds the role of football managers, but would not accept incorrect stories from unbalancing his squad.

"This is wrong," he said.

"There is a line that is crossed. You can comment on the performance, you can say what you like, but I have to correct this position because it's very dangerous to think that this is correct. It is absolutely not correct.

"I don't mind whatever is said about me, but if I am misquoted through rumour and speculation, it is dangerous.

"Those players are fit to wear this shirt. They have fantastic talent. There are a lot of young players and they don't need to be reading things like this when it is not true."

Neville is still without a win in La Liga after taking over at the Mestalla in December.