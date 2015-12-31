Neville: I won't be next United or England manager

Gary Neville does not want anyone to entertain the idea that he could be the next England or Manchester United manager.

Neville, a former United captain and England international, has been linked with both jobs with Roy Hodgson's deal set to expire at the end of Euro 2016 and Louis van Gaal under increasing pressure at Old Trafford.

But the Valencia coach, who was a surprise appointment at the La Liga outfit early in December, told The Telegraph he would not be in either job in the short-term future.

​"Me being the England manager in six months or me being the Manchester United manager in six months – I can assure you it's not going to happen," he said.

"And it shouldn't happen. Simple as that. I am removing any doubt that anybody should be thinking in that way.

"You see these things and it's nonsense. Honestly, nonsense. I am happy here doing what I am doing. I am happy working under Roy. I have not been back to Manchester United for years. I am happy where I am."

Neville, who is still chasing his first league win as a coach, took particular issue with the suggestion that he was only at Valencia as a stepping stone to either the England or United jobs.

"The idea that I have taken this job so I can pounce on one of those other two jobs – it's absolutely not true," Neville insisted.

"You can rest assured of that. It's not going to happen in terms of people offering it to me and it's not going to happen in terms of me taking it. I want to be absolutely clear on that."