Neville proud after emotional win against Argentina

Tears were flowing in the England team huddle after their 1-0 win over Argentina on Friday night.

Carly Telford made her major tournament debut in goal, less than a year after the death of her mother while Fran Kirby played a key part on the anniversary of her late mother's birthday.

"We shared their happiness and we shared their sadness," said Neville in post-match interviews with BBC Sport.

"We're a family. We were aware today was Fran's mother's birthday. It's been well documented, her love and her affection that she has for her mother and how much she misses her."

Telford, whose mother Yvonne lost her battle with cancer last summer, has been a part of England squads since 2007 but had to wait for her tournament debut.

"It was an amazing feeling and everything you dream of. I've waited a long time," the 31-year-old Chelsea goalkeeper said.

"I would have waited longer but I've made my debut and got a clean sheet. It doesn't get any better than that.

"Losing my mum was horrible, but she was with me every step of the way. I miss her loads... and I'm sure her and Fran's mum will be up there watching together."

England play Japan in the battle for top spot in Group D on Wednesday 19 June, live on BBC One from 7.30pm.

READ MORE

The 5 big lessons from England's World Cup win against Argentina

England captain Houghton demands more televised games to boost women’s football