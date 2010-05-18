Neville slams desperate Capello

Old Trafford stalwart Neville has hit out at England manager Capello for the selection of his provisional squad, focusing particularly on the proposed re-call of United team-mate Paul Scholes and a perceived lack of cover in the right-back position.

The 85-times capped full-back did not make the England manager’s 30-man squad for their pre-tournament training camp in Austria, but insists the news did not come as any great shock to the system.

"I wouldn't say I'm overly disappointed not to be in the initial 30-man England World Cup squad. I thought there was a chance I could get in but I was under no illusions how tough it would be, after not being named in the squad for a year,” the Red Devils’ defender said in The Sun.

"I'm slightly surprised there is only one right-back in the entire squad, but I'm probably more surprised [Manchester United team-mate] Wes Brown isn't in the 30.”

Neville moved onto the subject of the possible return of fellow United youth graduate Paul Scholes, who rejected the call from Capello to return after six years in the international wilderness following his retirement after Euro 2004.

"Capello spoke to Paul but he retired a few years ago and he's not the type to go back on that. I'm not surprised Capello tried to get him out of retirement because, if there is one player I would try to bring back, it is Scholes.

"Capello maybe got a bit desperate at the last minute and wanted Scholes because he is still probably the country's best midfielder - but Scholes stuck to his guns."

Capello is not alone in his attempts to try and lure the 35-year-old Manchester United midfielder back into the England fold – former manager Steve McClaren also made his move only to be rebuffed by the midfielder during his ill-fated spell in charge of the national team.

But Neville appears to have taken particular exception to the latest effort, reserving stern criticism for the England chief.

By Joe Brewin

