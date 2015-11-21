Neville: Stones could play for Barca, Madrid or Bayern

Former Everton defender Phil Neville has backed in-demand international centre-back John Stones to play for the likes of Barcelona, Real Madrid or Bayern Munich.

Stones is regarded as one of the best young defenders in the world following a number of impressive performances for Everton this season.

The 21-year-old England international was reportedly the subject of three bids from Premier League champions Chelsea before the transfer window shut in September.

Everton are bracing themselves for more interest in January and Valencia coach Neville believes Stones could play for the world's top clubs.

"You see qualities that Rio Ferdinand had when he was young," Neville told BBC Radio 5 Live.

"The ability to come out from the back, go into midfield, the composure on the ball, the range of passing. He has those qualities.

"When you talk about Stones and the next level. One is obviously to play for England but I think he can play, not just at the best clubs in England, but at the best clubs in Europe. I really do.

"One of the big boys in Spain, or Bayern Munich - I think he's at that level. They'll be looking at him and thinking this boy is something special."