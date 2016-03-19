Neville 'totally committed' to Valencia

Gary Neville remains completely committed to Valencia amid criticism of his decision to link-up with the England squad.

Valencia boss Neville will fulfil his duties with the England team during the upcoming international break, joining Roy Hodgson and his squad for the friendlies with Germany and Netherlands following Celta Vigo's visit to Mestalla on Sunday.

The former Manchester United defender has won just three of 15 league games since taking over in December and saw his side exit the Europa League to Athletic Bilbao on Thursday.

Critics in Spain have suggested Neville should concentrate fully on matters with Valencia given their poor form, but in his pre-match media conference, Neville said: "Maybe it's been used against me by the fans or people like yourselves, asking the questions, but it's been a three or four-month commitment.

"I'm totally committed to Valencia, I think I've proven that."

Rejecting comments from Hodgson, who said he hoped Neville's time with England "will be a nice little break", Neville added: "It won't be a break either. It's something we agreed many months ago when I came to Valencia.

"The thing that will be more refreshing for me will be to win against Celta Vigo, and then to win the eight remaining matches."

Valencia are seven points above the relegation zone on 34 points and, despite their exit from Europe, Neville said: "It will be a big mistake if anybody thinks we don't have anything to fight for this season.

"Any team with less than 40-42 points has a lot to fight for. We have a lot to fight for, trust me.

"I'm going to be more relentless than I ever have been for these next two months. For the next nine games I am not going to let up. The minimum is that we fight for every point in every game to move up the league. "