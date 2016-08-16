Neville urges Hart to remain with City

Former England assistant Gary Neville believes Joe Hart is best off remaining at Manchester City, despite losing his number one goalkeeper spot.

New City manager Pep Guardiola elected to pick Willy Caballero in goals ahead of Hart for the side's Premier League opener against Sunderland on Saturday.

The decision sparked speculation England international Hart could be on his way out at City, with the club reportedly interested in Barcelona goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen, as well as retaining an option on Real Sociedad's Gero Rulli.

However, Neville has urged Hart to stay at City and fight for his spot, rather than take the easy option and seek a transfer before the end of the month.

"He [Pep Guardiola] will have known the repercussions [of dropping Hart]," Neville said on Monday Night Football.

"He will have known he was making a big call. It's a decision he won't have taken lightly.

"It will have been tough to take [for Hart]. He's given Joe a whack, there's no doubt about it, he's given him a whack.

"But my advice to Joe Hart is to stay where he is."