Neville warns Liverpool: Klopp is not a miracle worker

Former England international Gary Neville has warned Liverpool that new manager Jurgen Klopp is not a miracle worker and has questioned the hype surrounding the 48-year-old.

Klopp has received significant praise from figures both currently and formerly involved at Anfield since the club announced they had appointed him to replace Brendan Rodgers.

Neville, though, feels the celebratory mood is premature as the ex-Borussia Dortmund boss is facing a massive task to turn the Anfield side into title contenders again.

"I don’t want to be the one popping the balloon at a party, but the giddiness around Klopp’s arrival is about to collide with the reality of Liverpool’s current situation. There’s been quite a bit of fawning when he has yet to play a football match in England, never mind win one," the ex-Manchester United defender wrote for The Telegraph.

"I understand the intrigue and the excitement around a new manager, but I’m also thinking: if we go back to original principles, it was about managers having to prove themselves, players having to prove themselves, people in life having to prove themselves. Now, we elevate people to the status of exotic creatures.

"Inside he must be feeling: ‘Hang on, please judge me in 18 months or two years, I’m a human being, not a miracle worker,’ although he has promised to win a title within four years.

"He has set himself a high standard, and there are things that will have to change. He will have to recruit incredibly well - and hope that Manchester United, Chelsea, Manchester City and Arsenal recruit less well. In other words he will have to defy all odds to win the league."

Klopp will make his debut as Liverpool boss on Saturday when his new side travel to play Tottenham.