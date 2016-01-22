New Atlanta MLS stadium cost reportedly up to $1.4 billion amid delays

The price tag on the Falcons' new stadium continues to balloon and now delays are pushing its projected completion closer to the team's 2017 preseason, the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported.

While Falcons owner Arthur Blank said he has "absolutely zero doubt" that the stadium will be ready for the 2017 NFL season, assuring that it will be is part of what's making the cost of the stadium rise.

Originally projected to open in March 2017 as home of Blank's new MLS team, the new target date is June 1, 2017, as the “design process” of the structure that will support the stadium's retractable roof and video board has resulted in delays.

To meet the June 2017 deadline, construction will have to be be accelerated via “compressing” more work into the available time, Blank said, resulting in “double-time, triple-time” work.

The stadium, initially expected to cost approximately $1 billion, is now bottom-lining at $1.4 billion, with Blank required to pay for all cost overruns.