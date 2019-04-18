New Balance unveil Liverpool's new Bob Paisley-inspired home kit for the 2019/20 season

Liverpool have today unveiled their new home kit for the 2019/20 season.

The Reds' new threads pay homage to the legendary Liverpool manager Bob Paisley in what would have been his 100th year.

The shirt is a 'red pepper' shade and features iconic white pinstripes that were first introduced in the 1982/83 season when Paisley was manager.

The goalkeeper's shirt is all 'phantom black' and features the gold Liverbird crest.

New Balance have included some neat details too, such as Paisley's signature on the inside neck and tribute to the 96 Hillsborough victims stitched on.

