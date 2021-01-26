New boss Thomas Tuchel takes Chelsea reins for clash with Wolves

New boss Thomas Tuchel will be in the Stamford Bridge dugout for Wednesday’s Premier League clash with Wolves.

The German manager has replaced Frank Lampard at the Blues’ helm and got straight to work in west London on Tuesday night.

N’Golo Kante will be a doubt with hamstring trouble, but otherwise Chelsea should have a relatively clean bill of health beyond.

Wolves are awaiting a work permit before new signing Willian Jose can link up with the squad.

The Brazilian striker has joined on loan from Real Sociedad until the end of the season but also needs a negative coronavirus test before he can travel to England.

Manager Nuno Espirito Santo remains without Marcal (groin), Jonny (knee), Morgan Gibbs-White (coronavirus) and Raul Jimenez (fractured skull), but hopes Jonny will be back in two weeks.

Provisional Chelsea squad: Mendy, James, Silva, Rudiger, Chilwell, Mount, Havertz, Jorginho, Werner, Pulisic, Ziyech, Arrizabalaga, Zouma, Christensen, Azpilicueta, Emerson, Gilmour, Kante, Kovacic, Hudson-Odoi, Giroud, Abraham.

Provisional Wolves squad: Patricio, Ruddy, Kilman, Coady, Saiss, Lonwijk, Boly, Buur, Hoever, Moutinho, Semedo, Ait-Nouri, Shabani, Richards, Podence, Otasowie, Dendoncker, Vitinha, Neves, Traore, Neto, Silva, Cutrone, Corbeanu.