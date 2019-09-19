New contract for Norwich sporting director Webber

Norwich sporting director Stuart Webber has signed a new three-year contract trying him to the Canaries until the summer of 2022.

The 35-year-old joined Norwich from Huddersfield in April 2017 and helped head coach Daniel Farke mastermind the club’s promotion to the Premier League last season.

City’s joint majority shareholders Delia Smith and Michael Wynn Jones told canaries.co.uk: “The contract for Stuart was something we were extremely keen to finalise.

“It has been an immense team effort from Daniel (Farke), the players and staff so far. Stuart has been amazing in being the real driving force behind our club philosophy and vision.”

Webber added: “I’m obviously thrilled to sign. I’m very grateful to be in this position at what is a special club.”