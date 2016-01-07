New contracts for Fiorentina duo

Marcos Alonso and Mati Fernandez have signed new contracts with Fiorentina, the club have announced.

Chile international Fernandez has extended his deal until June 30, 2018, while Alonso has agreed a new five-year contract until 2021.

The wing-back has established himself as a key component of Paulo Sousa's side and has only missed three Serie A matches so far this season.

Fernandez has faced more of a battle for first-team football this term, particularly given the emergence of Matias Vecino, but has impressed during his 15 appearances this term in all competitions.

Fiorentina, who were comfortable 3-1 winners away to Palermo on Wednesday, are just a point behind Inter after 18 rounds of Serie A.