New deal for Norwich defender Bassong

Norwich City defender Sebastien Bassong has signed a new two-year contract with the club.

The 29-year-old was part of the team that won promotion to the Premier League last term and has started both games back in the top flight.

Bassong expressed his gratitude to Norwich manager Alex Neil after the Frenchman extended his stay at Carrow Road.

"I'm very happy to have signed this contract," he told the club's official website. "It's been an enjoyable time recently, getting promoted and achieving what we wanted to achieve. It provided great satisfaction for all of us.

"I enjoy playing for this team. Bit by bit, it is getting better and I feel better, and the manager has played a big part in that.

"I owe him a lot because he gave me my chance back in the team."

Neil, who also tied down midfielder Jonny Howson to a new contract earlier this month, added: "It was very important to get this deal done, as well as some of the other ones which we've managed to do recently.

"They are guys who have contributed a lot to the group in the short time that I've been here."

Bassong has scored three goals in 88 appearances for the club.