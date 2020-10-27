New Pirates defender Jooste doubtful for Stellies clash

Orlando Pirates defender Wayde Jooste will undergo a late fitness test ahead of his side’s second DSTV Premiership game of the season against Stellenbosch FC on Wednesday evening.

The new right-back made an instant impact with the Sea Robbers as he bagged an assit in their 1-0 win over Cape Town City in the MTN8 quarters, but the defender felt a pain in his muscle during the 1-1 draw against AmaZulu in the sides first DSTV Premiership game of the season.

In what is a quick turnaround, the Soweto giants face Stellenbosch on Wednesday evening and the defender will face a late fitness test to determine whether he will feature in the clash or not.

Pirates also provided an update on Tshegofatso Mabasa, Bongani Sam and Collins Makgaka.

The club confirmed the news in a statement which read in full:

New signing Wayde Jooste is expected to undergo a late fitness test to determine his availability for the home DStv Premiership clash against Stellenbosch FC on Wednesday evening.

The full-back experienced a minor discomfort in his legs during Bucs’1-all draw away to Amazulu this past weekend.

According to the medical team, the 29-year old’s injury is not serious, but he will still have to undergo the necessary tests to determine his availability for the clash against the hard-running visitors from Cape Town.

Meanwhile, Orlandopiratesfc.com can also reveal that Collins Makgaka sustained an eye haematoma after an accidental clash during training. He has swelling on his left eye which has been treated over the last three days.

Update on The Long-Term Absentees

Tshegofatso Mabasa (Foot)

Currently undergoing rehabilitation for the next couple of weeks before he can return to training with the rest of the squad.

Bongani Sam (Hamstring)

Nearing a return to training after straining his hamstring during a friendly match at the beginning of the month. Sam is expected to start training with the rest of the squad next week.