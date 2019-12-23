New stadium is ‘statement of intent’ from Everton, says Baxendale-Barrett

Everton will submit a planning application for their new Bramley-Moore Dock Stadium with chief executive Denise Baxendale-Barrett describing it as “a profound statement of intent”.

Just two days after delivering a similar message about their on-field activities with the appointment of three-time Champions League winner Carlo Ancelotti as their new manager, off the pitch things are moving forward.

Following lengthy public consultation – which includes tweaking the proposals to integrate a multi-storey car park from the waterside into the stadium design and introducing additional environmental measures, including wind baffles – an application will be sent to Liverpool City Council later.

“This is a huge milestone in the club’s history but also a profound statement of intent for our future,” said Baxendale-Barrett.

“It marks the culmination of many years of work that has combined the passion of our fans with world-class design and a commitment to creating something truly special on Liverpool’s waterfront.

“The stadium at Bramley-Moore Dock will deliver the best possible matchday experience for our fans, new facilities for cultural events and a building that will be a stunning new addition to Liverpool’s built environment.

“If we are granted planning approval, this will be a world-class football stadium in a world-class location and a catalyst for Liverpool City Region’s ongoing growth and success.

“We’ve always believed that this project can be a game-changer for North Liverpool…(it) isn’t just about a new football ground – it’s about regeneration, jobs and social value.”

A separate planning application will also be submitted for a community-led legacy project at Goodison Park, the club’s home for 127 years.