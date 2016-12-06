New York City star Villa named MLS MVP

New York City striker David Villa has won the Landon Donovan MLS MVP prize for his superb performances in 2016.

The 35-year-old scored 23 goals and registered four assists to help his side to reach the playoffs for the first time in their history.

The former Barcelona forward claimed just over 25 per cent of the votes from MLS club management, media, and players to win the award, ahead of 2016 Golden Boot-winner Bradley Wright-Phillips.

Villa, who has scored a joint-best 41 goals across the last two regulation seasons in MLS, is the first Spaniard and World Cup-winner ever to claim the prize.