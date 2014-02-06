New York will have pick of Man City youngsters

The American side will be allowed to loan four players from its parent club in England, providing New York with up-and-coming talent and giving the English-based players first-team opportunities.

Head coach Jason Kreis has already begun sizing up which players from City's academy he would like to take to New York for the 2015 season when they begin life in MLS.

The 41-year-old was appointed last month and is keen to start building for their first campaign as soon as possible.

"We will have the ability to take four players on loan from the club here," he told the Premier League club's official website.

"So I'm looking a lot at the younger players, and the Under-18s and the Under-21s at the moment and also the players that are out on loan.

"We have a very big interest in bringing some City players over to join us in New York and I certainly think there’s the talent there.

"And the ambition is there as well, so we'll have to get with those guys over the next six months to a year and see whether or not that’s something they would like as well."

Manchester City announced their intentions to launch a team in America in May 2013, and have since acquired Melbourne Heart in the Australian A-League for a similar venture.