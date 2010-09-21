New Zealand stick with World Cup squad

Herbert named a squad of 21 for matches against Honduras in Auckland on October 9 and Paraguay in Wellington on October 12, with British-based Rory Fallon the only player not to be considered through injury.

"Selecting the 23 for South Africa was among the toughest decisions I've had to make but it was of paramount importance that we give those players who went to South Africa a chance to thank the public for the overwhelming support," said Herbert, who signed on for another two years as national coach after the World Cup.

The only player not selected for the World Cup, Cole Peverley, trained with the team after being called in as injury cover for vice-captain Tim Brown, while Andy Barron and James Bannatyne retired from football after the World Cup.

New Zealand, ranked 78th in the world, posted three draws in their group at the World Cup against Paraguay, Solvakia and Italy. Squad:

Goalkeepers: Glen Moss (Gold Coast United), Mark Paston (Wellington Phoenix)

Defenders: Andrew Boyens (New York Red Bulls), Tony Lochhead (Wellington Phoenix), Ryan Nelsen (Captain / Blackburn Rovers), Winston Reid (West Ham United), Ben Sigmund (Wellington Phoenix), Tommy Smith (Ipswich Town), Ivan Vicelich (Shenzhen Ruby)

Midfielders: Leo Bertos (Wellington Phoenix), Jeremy Brockie (Newcastle Jets), Tim Brown (Wellington Phoenix), Aaron Clapham (Canterbury United), Jeremy Christie (Tampa Bay Rowdies), Simon Elliott (Unattached), Michael McGlinchey (Central Coast Mariners), David Mulligan (Auckland City), Cole Peverley (Team Wellington)

Forwards: Chris Killen (Shenzhen Ruby) Shane Smeltz (Genclerbirligi), Chris Wood (West Bromwich Albion)