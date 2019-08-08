Newcastle poised to re-sign free agent Andy Carroll

Andy Carroll was released from West Ham at the end of last season, after his contract expired.

He has struggled with injuries over the past couple of seasons, playing only 28 games and scoring four goals.

But there's a lifeline for the Geordie striker, in the form of hometown club Newcastle.

The Daily Mail's Craig Hope has revealed that the Magpies are looking to compete a deal today for the striker who left them for Liverpool in a £35m January 2011 deal.

NUFC will sign Andy Carroll TODAY. Medical checks done. One year deal agreed. Low basic wage with incentives to play. More @MailSport— Craig Hope (@CraigHope_DM) August 8, 2019

Carroll scored 33 goals in 91 games across his first spell at St James' Park.

Even though Newcastle could tehnically sign free-agent Carroll after the dealine passes, they are reportedly keen to get the deal done sooner rather than later.

Newcastle have already added club record Brazilian striker Joelinton this summer after losing Ayoze Perez to Leicester.

