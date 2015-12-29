Newcastle cannot defend for 95 minutes and stay up - Coloccini

Newcastle United captain Fabricio Coloccini has warned his team-mates they will have to improve their performances and show more attacking intent in order to avoid relegation from the Premier League.

Darren Fletcher's late header gave West Brom a crucial 1-0 victory over Steve McClaren's side at The Hawthorns on Monday, meaning the visitors remain inside the bottom three after a third consecutive match without a win.

Coloccini insisted Newcastle will put in the hard work required to turn their season around, but admitted the defeat to Albion had been a significant setback.

He told the club's official website: "We are all disappointed. It is similar to the Everton game, losing by a late goal from a cross.

"We defended well for big parts of the game but you cannot defend for 95 minutes. The opposition are always going to have a chance that way and they may score.

"We didn't play well. We had a couple of chances but we didn't score and we have now lost two games in three days.

"It has been a very tough year and there are so many things we need to improve on.

"When we get chances we have to take them. The Premier League is very difficult and you have to score when the opportunity is there.

"Hopefully we can put those things right over the next year, improve on the mistakes we are making.

"We have to work hard to turn this situation around as soon as possible and we will do that. We are going to work very hard to get out of the relegation zone."

Newcastle return to Premier League action with a trip to play Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium on Saturday.