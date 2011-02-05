Newcastle comeback stuns Arsenal

United's 29-match unbeaten league was halted by bottom club Wolverhampton Wanderers who claimed a deserved 2-1 victory at Molineux, although the damage was minimised by Arsenal's astonishing capitulation in a 4-4 draw at Newcastle United.

When Nani gave United a third-minute lead at Molineux in the evening match it appeared Sir Alex Ferguson's side were set to extend their unbeaten league run to a club-record 30 matches stretching back to last April's home defeat by Chelsea.

However, a day of hat-tricks, penalties, late goals and the general mayhem that makes the Premier League such a hit worldwide provided one final twist in the shape of George Elokobi and Kevin Doyle who each scored before halftime to seal a famous three points for the struggling Midlands club.

"We are disappointed, particularly after going in front so early in the game," manager Ferguson told MUTV. "The result was caused by bad play at set-pieces. That is the nuts and bolts of it and we don't dispute that."

Arsenal's players on the way home from the North East would have breathed a sigh of relief at the scoreline.

The surprise result meant United's hopes of emulating Arsenal's 2003/04 'Invincibles' team, who went through the whole season unbeaten, had been thwarted.

It would also have lightened the mood after they conceded four goals in the last 22 minutes at St James' Park after Abou Diaby's sending off sparked a second-half meltdown which culminated in Cheik Tiote's late screamer for Newcastle.

ARSENAL PANIC

"At 4-1 we panicked a bit," Wenger told Sky Sports, saying the match careered out of his side's control after Diaby's controversial sending off for a shove on Joey Barton following a robust tackle by the Newcastle midfielder.

"I think Diaby was too nervous in his reaction but Barton should have been sent off too for the tackle."

United are top with 54 points from 25 games above Arsenal who have 50 while Manchester City, for whom the ever-reliable Carlos Tevez bagged a hat-trick on his 27th birthday in a 3-0 win over West Bromwich Albion, are on 49 from 26.

Fifth-placed Tottenham Hotspur also have 44 after substitute Niko Kranjcar's last-gasp winner in a 2-1 home victory over Bolton Wanderers.

The goal glut began at lunchtime with Stoke City's 3-2 win against Sunderland and continued unrestrained throughout the day with Louis Saha scoring four times in Everton's 5-3 home win against Blackpool, Wigan Athletic beating Blackburn Rovers 4-3 and Fulham and Aston Villa drawing 2-2 at Villa Park.

The previous record tally of goals in a single Premier League day was 36 on November 27 last year.

Nani gave United a third-minute lead after a mesmerising run from the right ended with him blasting a shot past Wayne Hennessey but United w