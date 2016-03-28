Newcastle have a top manager now - Janmaat

Daryl Janmaat is optimistic Newcastle United can avoid relegation from the Premier League now that Rafael Benitez is in charge at St James' Park.

The manager – sacked by Real Madrid in January – replaced Steve McClaren on March 11 and picked up one point from his first two matches against Leicester City and rivals Sunderland.

Newcastle are 19th in the table, three points adrift of safety with only eight games remaining but Janmaat thinks Benitez's arrival means they now have a top-tier boss.

"It has been a busy time - we have a top-class manager now," the 26-year-old told the Chronicle.

"We have to believe he can get us to stay in the Premier League. He has had a positive effect.

"It has been organised, the way we played at Leicester and against Sunderland. We have to keep doing that and looking up. We feel we can stay in the Premier League but know we need more wins.

"We hope and we have the confidence. We must still believe and go out looking to get the job done. I think we can do it.

"The fans seem to believe to so that's really important. They are going to be vital in the next two months for us."

Newcastle are at fourth-bottom Norwich City in a vital clash on Saturday, before they travel to Southampton on April 9.