Newcastle hit by Haidara injury blow

Newcastle United full-back Massadio Haidara is set for four months on the sidelines after undergoing knee surgery.

Haidara has not played since his club's 6-2 win over Norwich City last month and was working his way back to fitness from a groin injury when he suffered a major setback.

Newcastle head coach Steve McClaren said: "Massadio had an accident in midweek. It's his knee, and he's having an operation in France next week."

Haidara, 22, has made 37 Premier League appearances since joining Newcastle from Nancy in January 2013.

McClaren's team are fourth bottom in the Premier League and travel to Crystal Palace on Saturday.