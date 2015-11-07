Newcastle Jets 1 Western Sydney Wanderers 2: Hosts miss chance to go top

Western Sydney Wanderers made it back-to-back A-League victories as they produced an impressive late comeback to win 2-1 at Newcastle Jets, who passed up the opportunity to move top on Saturday.

After taking one point from their opening three games, Wanderers have now recorded successive wins, as goals from Andreu and Mitch Nichols in the final 11 minutes sealed the points after Enver Alidovic had put the home side in front.

There was a hint of confusion over Alidovic's opener in the 73rd minute, as he poked home after Lee Ki-je's free-kick rebounded off the crossbar.

The linesman originally flagged for offside but after conferring with the referee the goal was allowed to stand.

Newcastle's lead lasted just six minutes, however, as Milos Trifunovic was adjudged to have fouled substitute Brendon Santalab in the box and Andreu sent Mark Birighitti the wrong way to level the scores.

And with four minutes to play, Wanderers snatched the win as Nichols fired past Birighitti from the edge of the box, meaning the Jets failed to capitalise on the goalless draw between leading pair Sydney FC and Brisbane Roar 24 hours earlier.