Newcastle Jets 2 Perth Glory 2: Keogh's eighth of season seals draw

Newcastle Jets missed out on the chance to leapfrog Perth Glory in the A-League table as they were held to a 2-2 draw at McDonald Jones Stadium.

The visitors started strongly and had their reward after seven minutes, with Adam Taggart capitalising on a dreadful error from Lachlan Jackson to score against his former club.

Taggart and his Perth striker partner Andy Keogh both passed up chances to extend the advantage and Newcastle punished them by turning the contest on its head shortly before half-time.

Shane Lowry fouled Morten Nordstrand in the area, allowing Mateo Poljak to convert a 37th-minute penalty and Andrew Nabbout engineered space inside the box to slide home the Jets' second in first-half stoppage time.

January 15, 2017

Perth responded well and Keogh converted Chris Harold's cross from close range for his eighth goal of the A-League season 11 minutes after the restart.

Neither side was able to force a winner and Glory finished the match with 10 men as their captain Rostyn Griffiths collected a second booking for a foul on Jets substitute Devante Clut.

Newcastle remain a point and a place above Perth in fifth.