Newcastle midfielder Joe Willock available for home clash with Leeds

Newcastle midfielder Joe Willock is available for Friday night’s Premier League clash with Leeds after shaking off a knock.

Willock and defenders Ciaran Clark and Javier Manquillo all picked up minor injuries in Saturday’s 4-1 defeat at Manchester United, but the trio are expected to be fit, while winger Ryan Fraser has returned to training after an ankle problem.

However, striker Callum Wilson (thigh) will miss out once again, as will keeper Martin Dubravka (foot), defender Paul Dummett and midfielder Jonjo Shelvey (both calf), while head coach Steve Bruce faces a decision over whether to replace Freddie Woodman in goal with the fit-again Karl Darlow (Covid-19).

Marcelo Bielsa has a central defensive dilemma with Pascal Struijk, Diego Llorente and Robin Koch all ruled out.

Struijk starts a three-game ban following his straight red card in Sunday’s home defeat to Liverpool, while Llorente (muscle strain) and Koch (pubis) have not recovered from injury.

Adam Forshaw is still out due to a muscle strain, but is expected to return to contention next week and deadline-day signing Daniel James is pushing for his first start after making his debut off the bench last weekend.

Newcastle provisional squad: Woodman, Darlow, Manquillo, Krafth, Lewis, Clark, Fernandez, Lascelles, Schar, Hayden, Willock, Ritchie, S. Longstaff, Hendrick, Murphy, Fraser, Saint-Maximin, Almiron, Joelinton, Gayle.

Leeds provisional squad: Meslier, Cooper, Dallas, Ayling, Firpo, Phillips, Rodrigo, Bamford, Harrison, James, Klich, Shackleton, Roberts, Klaesson, Cresswell, Summerville, McCarron, Gelhardt, Drameh, Greenwood.